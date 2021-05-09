Weather forecast

Sun's Out for Mother's Day

Temperatures will reach into the 60s on Sunday

By Chris Gloninger

Yesterday, we had a close call with a strong ocean storm yesterday. Far enough away that it wasn’t a washout, but close enough that we had clouds and occasional showers.

That storm is to our northeast now and the weather for Mother’s Day looks perfect! Temperatures will reach the 60s. The only issue is the cloud cover, which will increase and thicken this afternoon.

Rain returns overnight and will continue into the commute tomorrow morning. Another half inch of rain will be possible, but unfortunately northern New England will likely stay dry. Parts of northern New England are still under a moderate drought.

Tuesday looks nice with some more rain returning by the end of the week.

