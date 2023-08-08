FIRST ALERT: Tuesday turns wet with rain, thunderstorms and severe weather

An ongoing complex of storms throughout the eastern half of the country will move through New England Tuesday. The storm will feature two distinct windows of opportunity for severe weather.

The first arrives shortly before dawn and will likely be the strongest of the two. Along the New England coast, scattered downpours and pockets of severe storms are likely for the morning drive. The torrential rain will amount to nearly 1.5 inches of rain for several locations through Norfolk County, MetroWest, and north of the Mass Pike.

Confidence is low in overall coverage, but given the tropical-like atmosphere overhead with humid air, the atmosphere will produce rainfall rather efficiently, thus prompting pockets of flash flooding between, likely between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Lightning will also be widespread along the coast and across Worcester County Tuesday morning. As the first burst of heavy rain concludes midday, another round sets up. It will, to some extent, be dependent on how strong the previous showers are.

Energy will be limited, such that the stronger storms on Tuesday morning would tend to limit the afternoon and evening round. It seems like the second round will be quick, but still intents in spurts between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. (from west to east) but should only last for half an hour at a time. Drier air will quickly replace Tuesday’s rain, with a sunny but breezy day on Wednesday.