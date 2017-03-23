Londoners Spread Message of Unity Through Tube Stations

London police have provided details of the investigation into Wednesday’s deadly attack near the British Parliament. The London Metropolitan Police counterterrorism chief said Thursday morning that authorities believe the attacked acted alone and was “inspired by international terrorism.”

In the wake of Wednesday’s attack, Londoners were greeted by messages of unity written on dry erase boards in London Underground stations.

Among the messages in the Tube, London’s underground transportation system, are quotes encouraging strength and a consistent message of not backing down to fear.

Photos of the messages were posted on Twitter Thursday morning.

A British-born man on Wednesday attacked pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge in London and fatally stabbed a police office on the British Parliament’s grounds. Four people, including the attacker, were killed, while 29 people were hospitalized. British Prime Minister Theresa May, who delivered a message of strength and unity to the British House of Commons Thursday, said that the man was known to intelligence services in Britain.