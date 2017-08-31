Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration was still reviewing the possibility of removing Andrew Jackson from the $20 in favor of escaped slave and abolitionist Harriet Tubman, but it wasn't a priority.

"Ultimately, we will be looking at this issue. It's not something I'm focused on at the moment," Mnuchin said in an interview with CNBC.

He added the primary reason they would consider altering the bill would be to combat counterfeiting, not for symbolic or cultural reasons.

"The reasons on why we change it will be primarily related to what we need to do for security purposes," Mnuchin said. "It's something we'll consider, but right now we have a lot more important issues to focus on."

During the presidential campaign while speaking on NBC's "Today" show, Trump suggested Tubman's likeness should go on a different denomination.

"Well Andrew Jackson had a great history and I think it's very rough when you take somebody off the bill," Trump said. "Andrew Jackson had a history of tremendous success for the country."

He suggested that "maybe we do the $2 bill" or something else for Tubman.