President Donald Trump says that North Korea "had best not make any more threats to the United States" or "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." Trump issued the warning during a briefing Tuesday afternoon on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

North Korea said on Wednesday it is "carefully examining" a plan to strike the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam with missiles, according to a Reuters report.

The news came just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump told the North that any threat to the United States would be met with "fire and fury."

A spokesman for the Korean People's Army, in a statement carried by the North's state-run KCNA news agency, said the strike plan will be "put into practice in a multi-current and consecutive way any moment" once leader Kim Jong Un makes a decision.

In another statement citing a different military spokesman, North Korea also said it could carry out a pre-emptive operation if the United States showed signs of provocation.

