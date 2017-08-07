What to Know The name of the male victim has not been released; he is the 1,641st victim of the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center to be identified

Monday's announcement marks the first time a Sept. 11 World Trade Center victim has been identified since March 2015

Roughly 1,112 victims -- about 40 percent of the 2,753 victims in the New York attacks -- have yet to be identified

More than 1,000 families are still waiting for their loved ones' remains to be positively identified from the Sept. 11 terror attack on the World Trade Center. On Monday, nearly 16 years later, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office confirmed one more victim.

The name of the man most recently identified has not been released.

Monday's announcement marks the first time since March 2015 that a Sept. 11 World Trade Center victim has been positively confirmed.

The man's identity was confirmed through DNA retesting. He is the 1,641 victim of the 2,753 killed at the lower Manhattan site that day to be identified. The city says it is still working to identify the other 1,112 victims.



In 2013, authorities sifted through truckloads of debris unearthed by construction crews who were working on rebuilding the site. Potential remains of more than 20 victims were recovered.

The medical examiner's office has also been retesting human remains found during the original recovery at ground zero before May 2002.