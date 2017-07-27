3 Suspects in Car Burglaries Arrested After Pursuit

Three people accused of burglarizing several cars were arrested around 3 a.m. in Old Saybrook after fleeing in a stolen vehicle from Glastonbury, according to police.

Officers apprehended two people after the stolen vehicle they were in hit a tree. The other person fled and K-9 Kendo found the person 45 minutes later, police said.

The area between Main Street and Maple Avenue and Main Street and East Street was closed.

Police said they found several stolen items in the car that had been taken from vehicles in Old Saybrook.

The investigation is ongoing.

"There's a possibility that another carload of people was involved and we're currently pursuing those leads," Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera said.

Anyone who thinks his or her vehicle might have been burglarized should avoid getting into it and instead call the police department at 860-395-3142.











