Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian.

Early Saturday morning, police received reports of a crash in Lowell. A pickup truck collided with a pedestrian on Route 495, police say. The initial investigation revealed the truck was heading south when it hit the pedestrian. The victim’s car was in the nearby breakdown lane; however police say he was located in the second travel lane of the road.

The victim, a 39 year old man from Bradford, Maine, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver, a 61 year old man from Chelmsford, was taken to Lowell General Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.