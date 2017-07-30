One person was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Fire officials said crews responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole in front of 125 Plain St. at about 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, the three people inside the vehicle had to be extricated.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released. It's unclear if the person who died was the driver or a passenger.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.