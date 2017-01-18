Early-Morning Shootings in NH Injure 2 | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Early-Morning Shootings in NH Injure 2

Both incidents remain under investigation

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images

    Two people were shot in two separate shootings early Wednesday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire.

    Manchester police say the first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at the 300 block of Spruce Street.

    Responding officers found a 43-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police say the victim is uncooperative.

    The second shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. at a Dubuque Street address. Responding officers found one victim.

    Details of the second shooting are limited.

    Both incidents remain under investigation. 

    Published 39 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices