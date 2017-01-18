Early-Morning Shootings in NH Injure 2

Two people were shot in two separate shootings early Wednesday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Manchester police say the first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at the 300 block of Spruce Street.

Video Investigators Searching Manchester Home in Connection to 1981 Missing Person Cold Case

Responding officers found a 43-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim is uncooperative.

The second shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. at a Dubuque Street address. Responding officers found one victim.

Details of the second shooting are limited.

Both incidents remain under investigation.