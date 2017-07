Two pedestrians were struck in a fatal crash on Route 44 in Pomfret on Tuesday night.

One victim died after being struck by a vehicle on at 567 Mashamoquet Road, or Route 44, late in the evening, Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications said.

The second victim was transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

Route 44 is closed and it is not clear when it will reopen.

No other details were immediately available.