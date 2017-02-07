34-Year-Old Man Charged in Farmington, NH Double Homicide | NECN
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

34-Year-Old Man Charged in Farmington, NH Double Homicide

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a double homicide in New Hampshire, according to authorities.

    New Hampshire's attorney general office said Timothy Verrill of Dover was arrested in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Monday on two counts of second-degree murder.

    Verrill is accused of repeatedly stabbing Christine Sullivan, 48, and Jenna Pellegrini, 32, to death in a Farmington home on Meaderboro Road on Jan. 29. Police say Verrill also hit Sullivan in the head with a blunt object.

    The double homicide suspect is currently being held in Massachusetts state police custody pending his extradition to New Hampshire to face murder charges.

    The AG's office is also asking anyone with information regarding the victims' whereabouts leading to Jan. 29 is asked to call New Hampshire state police at 603-223-4381.

    Published 18 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices