A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a double homicide in New Hampshire, according to authorities.

New Hampshire's attorney general office said Timothy Verrill of Dover was arrested in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Monday on two counts of second-degree murder.

Verrill is accused of repeatedly stabbing Christine Sullivan, 48, and Jenna Pellegrini, 32, to death in a Farmington home on Meaderboro Road on Jan. 29. Police say Verrill also hit Sullivan in the head with a blunt object.

The double homicide suspect is currently being held in Massachusetts state police custody pending his extradition to New Hampshire to face murder charges.

The AG's office is also asking anyone with information regarding the victims' whereabouts leading to Jan. 29 is asked to call New Hampshire state police at 603-223-4381.