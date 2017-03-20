5 Injured, Including 2 Kids, in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Newport, Maine | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Maine

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

5 Injured, Including 2 Kids, in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Newport, Maine

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    WCSH

    Five people, including two children, were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Newport, Maine, Sunday.

    According to affiliate WCSH-TV, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Route 7 at the intersection of County Woods Road and Blaisdell Road.

    Police said a woman driving in an SUV with her two kids clipped the back of a car trying to turn left.

    The SUV then crossed the centerline, hit the back of a truck and crashed into another truck head-on.

    The driver and passenger of the truck, as well as the mother and her kids were all taken to hospitals and are expected to recover.

    Published 25 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices