Five people, including two children, were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Newport, Maine, Sunday.

According to affiliate WCSH-TV, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Route 7 at the intersection of County Woods Road and Blaisdell Road.

Police said a woman driving in an SUV with her two kids clipped the back of a car trying to turn left.

The SUV then crossed the centerline, hit the back of a truck and crashed into another truck head-on.

The driver and passenger of the truck, as well as the mother and her kids were all taken to hospitals and are expected to recover.