Boxer Mix Attacks 79-Year-Old Man in West Hartford: Police

A 79-year-old man was attacked and seriously injured by a dog on Iroquois Road in West Hartford on Monday.

A Bloomfield man sustained several injuries when he was attacked by a dog in West Hartford Monday, the day before his 79th birthday, and the dog has been euthanized, according to police.

Police officers responded to Iroquois Road around 7 p.m. on Monday after the dog attack was reported and said witnesses were holding the dog down. Several neighbors saw the attack and came forward to help the victim.

"The dog came out of, I believe, they said the garage, ran across the street and for some reason, picked that person to go after," West Hartford Lt. Eric Rocheleau said. "No one else-- he actually went around people to get to that individual."



The dog, a Boxer mix, was pulled away from the man several times, but it kept attacking, according to police.

"The dog was pretty aggressive. (It) went after the male victim several times," Rocheleau said. "They were able to restrain the dog but he kept on getting back on the male victim."



Animal control also responded and secured the dog, which police said was able to get free from the residence it was in.

The victim, a Bloomfield man, had injuries to his ribs, hand, bicep and a fractured pelvis and was transported to St. Francis Hospital, according to police. Authorities said he turned 79 on Tuesday.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified spoke exclusively with NBC Connecticut. She said she was walking down her driveway when they saw a group of people surrounding the dog and the man.

"He was limping and I couldn’t tell where the blood was coming from because he seemed to have a lot going on with his injuries," the neighbor said.

The neighbor said they yelled for towels to hold the victim's wrists because they were heavily damaged.

A woman who identified herself as the victim's daughter said her dad at St. Francis Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said the victim and the dog’s owner were visiting separate people on Iroquois Road when the attack happened.



Because of the incident, the dog’s owner decided to euthanize her pet, which will be tested for rabies.

West Hartford Animal Control and police are investigating.