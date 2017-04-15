80s for Easter, but Good Spring Skiing Stays Around

How about a barbeque for Easter Sunday? We certainly will have the weather for it! The forecast high temperature in Boston is 84°. We will miss the record for the day by just 3 degrees. There could be a few showers, which hopefully will clear in time for Sunrise Services.

Let’s look back at previous Easter Sundays. The warmest was 94°, back in 1976! The coldest was 14° in 1940. Just over 7” of snow fell in 1970 making that the snowiest Easter on record. That 94° is also the warmest temperatures in Boston during the month of April.

Marathon Monday looks beautiful with sunny and mild conditions for the entire race. High temperatures will climb into the low 70s. That is great weather for the spectators, but if you’re a runner – make sure you stay hydrated!

Want to push pause on Spring and go skiing this weekend? There are a handful of resorts open still in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Check before you go, but some mountains still have a 20-30” base! There are a lot of good deals for Spring Skiing. If you like backcountry and are an expert skier, I think there will be skiing through the end of May on Tucks!