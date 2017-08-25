A Taste of Fall Weather this Weekend

Another stellar and Fall-like day is on tap for New England. High pressure slides a bit closer today with sunny skies and light winds continuing across the region. Really an incredible pattern for late-August. Aside from a few clouds, expecting basically a repeat of yesterday with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Expecting highs to drop slightly cooler than yesterday in the low to mid 70s across the south and upper 60s to the north. Overnight, a sprawling dome of high pressure continues its slow crawl east, resulting in another mostly clear night. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 40s across most of the region, with low 50s closer to the coast. Patchy fog develops in typically-prone low valleys. If you have any plans outside this weekend, you can’t ask for better weather. Expecting mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with highs reaching into the low to mid 70s. Looking ahead to next week, amazing stretch of weather continues with highs into the mid 70s during the day and low 50s at night. We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Harvey down in the Gulf of Mexico. At this time, it is just too far out to accurately say whether or not the remnants of the system will have impacts here in New England towards the end of next week. The hurricane will gradually weaken and expand in size after making landfall along the Texas coastline, lingering for a good portion of the week. A cold front will approach the region from the Great Lakes on Thursday. Expecting this front to be relatively weak in nature so, there won’t be much in the way of a big air temperature change for us. Labor Day Weekend is looking showery with temperatures near 80 degrees on the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC Boston and necn.

