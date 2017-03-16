A judge's ruling on using tattoos as evidence and if the jury can hear a certain witness' testimony could change the course of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez's double murder trial.

Prosecutors say a tattoo of a revolver with five bullets on Hernandez's arm is a confession to the slaying of two men at a Boston stoplight in 2012 after one of them bumped into him at a club, spilling his drink.

In a motion on Wednesday, prosecutors also allege Hernandez told a woman who wrote to him in jail in 2015 that he was "very angry all the time," arguing his statement should be allowed to show his state of mind of why he was so angry "over a spilled drink."

Hernandez's lawyers say the tattoo doesn't prove his guilt in the deaths of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. They also say the tattoo artist has changed his story multiple times. As for the 2015 statement, they argue it reflects his state of mind years after the killings.

Testimony resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The former NFL tight end has plead not guilty to the Boston double murder charges.

Hernandez is currently serving a life sentence after he was convicted two years ago of murdering semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd in June 2013.