1 Taken to Hospital After Car and Train Collide

    West Street in Stafford is closed after an accident involving a train and a car, according to emergency dispatchers. (Published 4 hours ago)

    A woman was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a freight train and a car on West Street in Stafford Tuesday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.

    The call came in around 7:15 a.m.  Police said the female driver was taken to the hospital, though details on her condition were not immediately clear.

    The freight train sustained superficial damage. West Street was closed for just over an hour while crews investigated but has since reopened.

    No other information was immediately available.


