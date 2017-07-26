An 8-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon when a sailboat overturned off Wareham, Massachusetts.

Environmental Police said nine children and three adults were rescued when a power boat near Stony Point Dike capsized at 4:41 p.m.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Nicole Groll said someone on a private vessel nearby had spotted the 18-foot capsized boat and called for help, then took people in the water onboard.

When Environmental Police arrived, an 8-year-old was initially unaccounted for but then found in the water unresponsive.

After CPR was performed on the child, he was taken to Tobey Hospital then by medical helicopter to Boston Children's Hospital. The child was wearing a life jacket.

The other 8 children and 3 adults that were rescued did not suffer serious injuries. Most were evaluated at Tobey Hospital.

Video from the ground showed rescue personnel wheeling a person from the waterfront down a dock on a stretcher and being taken away in an ambulance.

Aerial video showed the overturned boat being towed to shore by another boat. The Coast Guard said the vessel - the Disco Volante - is being escorted to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

Environmental Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident.