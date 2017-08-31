City Hall Plaza was the site of an interfaith candlelight vigil on National Overdose Awareness Day.

An interfaith candlelight vigil was held Thursday at City Hall Plaza in Boston for National Overdose Awareness Day.

Eighteen-year-old "Cali" of Lowell, a recovering heroin addict, attended the vigil and shared her personal story.

"Even though it may seem like you can't get out of it, might be in too deep, there's always a way out," she said.

She's now at a recovery house in Boston.

"We do a lot of activities to let us know there is fun outside of drugs," she said.

Cali has been sober for six months.

The worst time for her, she says, was overdosing last March and getting arrested another time.

"For me, it was going to Framingham," she said. "I just turned 18 a couple months before that and I went to jail right after. Just not a place that I think I should be or have to be."

Joshua Westbrook of Dorchester is also recovering from alcohol and crack cocaine use.

"I think rock bottom for me was when I was living out of my car, lost my car, and I ended up on the streets, I resulted to selling drugs while still using," he said.

A moment of silence was held, and Mayor Marty Walsh said that more needs to be done to reduce the stigma associated with heroin addiction.

City Hall was also lit purple Thursday for recovery month.

For Cali and Josh, it's one day at a time, but they remain positive they will succeed.

For a list of Boston recovery services for the month of September, click here.

If you have questions, you can also email blittle@bphc.org