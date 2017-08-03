Arrest Made in Yarmouth 'Upskirting' Incident

Yarmouth police have made an arrest after asking the public for help identifying a male suspect who was filming underneath the skirts of women in a clothing store.

David A. Wong, 49, of New Bedford is being held at Yarmouth Police Department headquarters on $9,840 cash bail.

Wong will be arraigned on Friday at the Barnstable District Court. He is charged with felony surveillance of a victim under 18-years-old.

Police allege that the "upskirting" occurred at a local, women's clothing store around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Among the many unsuspecting victims was a 9-year-old girl, said police.

Surveillance footage from the store depicted a male suspect filming up the skirts of unsuspecting women.

According to a statement from the Yarmouth Police, the request for help from the public was successful.

"we received numerous tips that assisted us in identifying the suspect," reads the statement, "An intense investigation was conducted all afternoon and overnight that led to locating the suspect this morning at his home in New Bedford."