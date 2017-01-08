1 Dead 1 Injured in Stabbing at Big Y in Old Lyme

One person is dead and another injured after a stabbing at the Big Y in Old Lyme Sunday afternoon, according to state police.

Police said they were called to the store located at 90 Halls Road around 2:12 p.m. for a reported assault. Two people were involved in the incident and one has died, police said.

The second person involved was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries. Neither person has been identified.

Police stressed that this was not a random attack and that the people involved knew each other. There is no threat to the public, police said.

Troopers are currently on scene investigating. The store is closed.

Big Y store management told NBC Connecticut they had no comment as of this writing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.