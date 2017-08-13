Beautiful Beach Day Ahead

A beautiful beach day on the way for today. High temperatures will climb in the middle 80s under sunny skies.

Be cautious at the south facing beaches because wave heights could climb to 4 feet during the day.

Monday is another beautiful day sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s. Tuesday we can't rule out A pop-up thunderstorm, but most the area will be dry. High temperatures once again will climbed the low 80s.

Wednesday looks nice with high temperatures in the mid-80s and a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures stay around 80 degrees from Thursday through the end of the weekend with shower and storm chances increasing.

Our greatest chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms will be on Friday and Saturday. However, we can't rule out a thunderstorm all the way through the following Tuesday.