Blustery Thursday Before Winter Cold Hits Tomorrow

We say goodbye to record warmth and welcome in strong, gusty winds alongside colder air for the rest of the work week.

Expect gusts over 40 MPH in many cases, with temperatures dropping into the 30s and 40s through Thursday afternoon.

Power outages due to the high winds are possible along with downed power lines and trees, so be sure to exercise caution on your travels. A High Wind Warning for Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and southern Vermont.

The strongest winds will move in by mid-afternoon as we track peeks of sun, away from high terrain, where there could be a few snow showers in northern New England.

Get ready for a wintry blast of cold air for Friday and extending into the weekend. Friday’s highs only reach into the 20s and 30s, plus a weak clipper diving to our south could bring a few flurries Friday afternoon, along with a few clouds.

Hopefully you did not pack away the winter gear after last week’s 3-day record-warmth because out of the 10-day forecast, Saturday is the coldest, with morning lows in the single digits, with teens and 20s by afternoon.

Temperatures rebound into the 30s on Sunday, and return to the 40s next week. The chances of rain next week arrive Tuesday into Wednesday, and again late week into the following weekend.