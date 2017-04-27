Body Found at Reservoir Where Crews Searched for Missing Teen | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Body Found at Reservoir Where Crews Searched for Missing Teen

By Mike Pescaro and Eli Rosenberg

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Boston

    A body has been located at a reservoir where a 16-year-old boy went missing Monday night in Randolph, Massachusetts.

    The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed Thursday that an unidentified body had been found and that recovery efforts were underway.

    Christopher Defreitas was last seen at his home, near Randolph Reservoir, around 8 p.m. Monday. Authorities tracked his phone to the area around the reservoir, where they found it, along with some of his clothes.

    Crews spent much of the day Tuesday looking for more signs of Defreitas.

    The boy left his home Monday night after a disagreement with his mother. He is described as being about 5'10 and weighing about 133 pounds with an athletic build, brown hair and brown eyes.

    He moved to the U.S. from Brazil about two years ago.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices