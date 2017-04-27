A body has been located at a reservoir where a 16-year-old boy went missing Monday night in Randolph, Massachusetts.

The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed Thursday that an unidentified body had been found and that recovery efforts were underway.

Christopher Defreitas was last seen at his home, near Randolph Reservoir, around 8 p.m. Monday. Authorities tracked his phone to the area around the reservoir, where they found it, along with some of his clothes.

Crews spent much of the day Tuesday looking for more signs of Defreitas.

The boy left his home Monday night after a disagreement with his mother. He is described as being about 5'10 and weighing about 133 pounds with an athletic build, brown hair and brown eyes.

He moved to the U.S. from Brazil about two years ago.