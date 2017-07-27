Police: Boston Common Double Stabbing Began With Skateboard Attack | NECN
Police: Boston Common Double Stabbing Began With Skateboard Attack

By Rob Michaelson

    NBC Boston
    The scene of Wednesday's double stabbing at Boston Common.

    A melee on Boston Common where two people were stabbed Wednesday afternoon started when one man hit another with a skateboard.

    Police say George Manstakis, 30, of Danvers, Massachusetts, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly hitting Jalen Johnson, 23, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, with a skateboard.

    Manstakis allegedly got into a fight with a group around 5:30 p.m. and started hitting people with the skateboard before being stabbed. He suffered minor injuries.

    Another unidentified person involved in the melee was also stabbed and is in the hospital in unknown condition.

    Three people who were initially arrested by police yesterday were involved in the fight, but not the stabbing, police clarified.

    Authorities are still investigating people of interest in connection with the stabbing attack.

