Boston Marathon bombing survivor Roseann Sdoia, of the North End neighborhood of Boston, leaves Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston, Tuesday, May 14, 2013. Sdoia lost part of her right leg in the explosions near the finish line. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Roseann Sdoia is set to marry the firefighter who rescued her.

According to the New York Post, Sdoia and Mike Materia got engaged last month and are planning a fall wedding.

Sdoia was watching the marathon in April 2013 when a bomb went off just feet away from her, and she wound up losing part of her right leg. Materia, a Boston firefighter, came to her aid and visited Sdoia in the days that followed. They became friends and began dating several months later.

"He's seen me on my worst day," Sdoia told the New York Post.

The couple is scheduled to be in New York on Wednesday night to participate in the 40th annual Empire State Building Run-Up on Wednesday night to raise money for charity.