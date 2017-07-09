Boston PD Seeks Help in Sexual Assault Case

A man is wanted by police after a sexual assault that took place in Roxbury on Saturday night.

The assault victim who is visually impaired, was apparently walking in the area of Columbus Avenue, between Centre and Cedar Streets, with her white cane when she was approached by a man around 8:30 p.m. The man walked her to an undisclosed location and then sexually assaulted her.

The victim spoke to police at an area hospital later Saturday night.

Police are asking the community for help in identifying the assault suspect. If anyone noticed a white female in her mid-thirties being led through the area in question during the designated timeframe, please call and report it.

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit can be contacted directly at 617-343-4400. To report something anonymously, call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS or text "TIP" to 27463.