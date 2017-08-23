Brandeis University Closes After Anonymous Threat - NECN
Brandeis University Closes After Anonymous Threat

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    Brandeis University has been closed to non-essential staff Wednesday after anonymous threats were made. (Published 14 minutes ago)

    Brandeis University has been closed to non-essential staff Wednesday after anonymous threats were emailed.

    The Waltham, Massachusetts, university confirmed they're working with law enforcement to investigate the threat.

    Residential students currently on campus have been temporarily relocated to the playing fields near the Gosman Sports and Convocation Center.

    There's no word on when exactly the campus will reopen, except when "public safety personnel can assure our community that there is no longer a threat," a spokesperson said.

    Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

