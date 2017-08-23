Brandeis University Closes After Anonymous Threat

Brandeis University has been closed to non-essential staff Wednesday after anonymous threats were made. (Published 14 minutes ago)

The Waltham, Massachusetts, university confirmed they're working with law enforcement to investigate the threat.

Residential students currently on campus have been temporarily relocated to the playing fields near the Gosman Sports and Convocation Center.

There's no word on when exactly the campus will reopen, except when "public safety personnel can assure our community that there is no longer a threat," a spokesperson said.