Suspect in 2016 Conn. Murder Arrested in Florida

A Bridgeport homicide suspect has been arrested in Florida, according to the Bridgeport Police Department.

Douglas Rivas, 34, was wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with the murder of Cristobal Hernandez, who was shot and killed at the El Paraiso Restaurant at 1026 Madison Avenue on Sept. 29, 2016.

Bridgeport detectives had identified Rivas as a suspect the day after the shooting, but could not locate him. The US Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force assisted in searching for Rivas, and on Tuesday he was taken into custody in Fellsmere, Fla., as a fugitive from justice.

The Bridgeport arrest warrant charges Rivas with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and unlawful discharge of a weapon. Bridgeport police said that they expect Rivas to be extradited back to Connecticut soon.