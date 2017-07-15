A Falmouth, Massachusetts man remains hospitalized after crashing his car during a heroin overdose on Saturday afternoon, according to local police.

Falmouth police and fire fighters responded to a rollover crash on Ter Huen Drive around 3:15 p.m. to find a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner resting on its roof. Gas was leaking from the car and a broken utility pole's electrical wires hung over the road behind it.

The vehicle's only occupant was extracted from the car after being found unconscious. First aid and multiple doses of Narcan were administered to him before he was transported to Falmouth Hospital.

The man, whose identity has not been released, is in his forties and from the lower Cape Cod area. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

This incident is under investigation.