2 Transported After Car Crashes Into Star Market in Dedham

By Susan Tran and Tim Jones

    A car has crashed into a Star Market in Dedham, Massachusetts Friday.

    (Published 54 minutes ago)

    An 83-year-old woman and her husband have been taken to a hospital after she crashed her car into a Star Market in Dedham, Massachusetts Friday.

    According to Dedham Fire, the crash happened on Providence Highway.

    Officials said the woman hit a car, sped up and crashed into the store. 

    She and her husband were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

    The store has been closed and customers have been removed from the building.

    Police will file to have the driver's license revoked.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

