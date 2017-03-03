2 Transported After Car Crashes Into Star Market in Dedham

An 83-year-old woman and her husband have been taken to a hospital after she crashed her car into a Star Market in Dedham, Massachusetts Friday.
According to Dedham Fire, the crash happened on Providence Highway.
Officials said the woman hit a car, sped up and crashed into the store.
She and her husband were taken to a hospital as a precaution.
The store has been closed and customers have been removed from the building.
Police will file to have the driver's license revoked.
