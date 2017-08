A car was engulfed in flames on the Massachusetts Turnpike early Tuesday morning in Weston.

A car was engulfed in flames on the Massachusetts Turnpike early Tuesday morning in Weston.

Our photographer at the scene says he heard explosions.

There is no word on injuries.

We have calls out to police and will bring you more details when we get them.