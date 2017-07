Crashes in Shrewsbury, Bolton, and near Bourne all occurred within an hour on Sunday.

A car and SUV collided in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts on Route 20 near Route 9.

Worcester EMS transported one victim to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Shrewsbury Police Department.