DA: Human Remains Found on Coast Guard Boat - NECN
DA: Human Remains Found on Coast Guard Boat

    (Published 28 minutes ago)

    Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered on a Coast Guard boat on display at the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Chatham, Massachusetts.

    Cape & Islands district attorney's office said the discovery was made in a closed compartment on the boat just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

    The 44-foot-long boat where the body was discovered on is a "museum piece" and cannot be moved because it's secured to the ground, according to a Coast Guard spokesperson.

    Although preliminary evidence doesn't suggest foul play, the investigation, which involves state police, the D.A.'s office, Chatham police and Coast Guard detectives, is ongoing.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

