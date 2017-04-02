A 5-year-old child was shot Sunday night in Boston.

The Boston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night. Authorities say the 5-year-old was shot at 7 Copeland St in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood.

The child was transported to Boston Medical Center.

Police have not commented on the child's condition or if they have any suspects.

Police Commissioner William Evans and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh are holding a press conference at 10:45 p.m. to discuss the incident.

Stay with us as this story develops.