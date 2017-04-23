Charlestown Boy in Critical Condition After Baseball Injury | NECN
Charlestown Boy in Critical Condition After Baseball Injury

    A Massachusetts boy has been rushed to the hospital after he was injured playing baseball on Sunday.

    According to Boston police, the 9-year-old boy was hit by a baseball while playing at John J. Ryan playground in Charlestown.

    The boy was pitching when the batter hit the ball and sent it straight towards him. The boy was hit in the chest, Boston EMS officials confirm. They gave him CPR and used a defibrillator to get a heartbeat.

    He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment and is now in critical condition.

    Stay with us as this story develops.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

