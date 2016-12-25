Christmas Morning Fire Erupts in Boston's North End

Residents are displaced this Christmas morning after a five-alarm fire broke out in Boston's North End.

The flames erupted at 4:15 a.m. this morning at an apartment building at Hull Street and Snow Hill Street. The apartment is directly opposite the Copp's Hill Burial Grounds, the North End's historic cemetery that dates back to 1659.

When crews arrived on the scene, the fire was at two alarms and flames were concentrated on the roof. It escalated to five alarms and the fire consumed the building, four floors on the Hull Street side and five floors on the Snow Hill side.

The heavy flames have been put out, according to the Boston Fire Department, but firefighters are still searching for dangerous hot spots. The fire collapse zone has also been established.

Commissioner and Chief of the Fire Department Joe Finn praised his crews and their hard work on twitter this morning.

"My thanks for the quick containment of the 5 alarm fire this morning in the North End," he wrote. "Once again it was having highly trained boots on the ground - firefighters in sufficient numbers that made the difference. This historic neighborhood with narrow streets always presents challenges but they were met. Thanks to all."

Chief Finn estimates $4 million of damages.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. There were so civilian injuries reported.

Stay with necn and NBC Boston for more details.