Clouds and Rain Clearing Out, Makes Way for Sun

Clouds and rain were slow to clear on our Saturday. Unfortunately, the final places to clear out were coastal locations. It wasn’t much of a beach day. Parts of Nantucket received 2” of rain, the Cape over 1” and Martha’s Vineyard up to 1”. Low clouds and fog were also very stubborn. As of the blog post, the rain has cleared, but fog was returning.

Temperatures stayed in the 60s for the Cape and Islands. The warmest spot in the region? The Merrimack Valley with temperatures in the low 80s.

Any remaining thunderstorms tonight will move out overnight. They will weaken as they enter more stable air near the coast. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s in most areas. It might be a good night to turn on the A/C, because it will stay rather humid.

We are almost halfway through the month of August and temperatures are approximately a half a degree below average. Currently the average daytime high temperature in Boston is roughly 80°. Over the next several days, temperatures will reach the mid 80s. At this point, we are NOT expecting any 90°+ heat over the next 10 days.

Looking at the tropics, there is a 70% chance of a tropical depression forming in the Atlantic. At this point, forecast models push the storm out to sea. Several days ago, it appeared that some of the tropical moisture would be infused into a cold front moving through next week. It is still a possibility, but at this point we are calling for run of the mill afternoon showers and thunderstorms next week.