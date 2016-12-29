Connecticut state police seized hundreds of thousands of dollars of Oxycodone pills during a routine traffic stop on Wednesday.

The police department reported the seizure of 10,000 pills on their Facebook page Thursday morning.

A trooper saw a suspicious male, later identified as John Carlos Torres, 30, of 38 Highside Ave. in West Haven, Connecticut, next to a pickup truck with numerous equipment violations at the I-95 southbound Service Area in Milford, Connecticut.

He was on the phone and appeared to be agitated, according to police. Torres entered the vehicle with another male and drove off before he was stopped on I-95.

A brief conversation with the two men revealed that narcotics might be in the vehicle. A Narcotics Detection K9 revealed a bag containing the pills, which have an estimated street value of approximately $200,000.

Torres was arrested and the passenger was released on scene. Due to the amount of drugs seized, the Drug Enforcement Administration has taken over the investigation. Torres was released to the custody of the DEA who will be filing criminal charges.