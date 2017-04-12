Councilors to Question Sununu's Environmental Services Nominee | NECN
Councilors to Question Sununu's Environmental Services Nominee

Peter Kujawski, a businessman from Bedford, will face a public hearing Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Concord

    AP
    N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu at the State House in Concord, N.H., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

    The Executive Council and members of the public have a chance to question Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's nominee to lead the Department of Environmental Services.

    Peter Kujawski, a businessman from Bedford, will face a public hearing Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Concord.

    Kujawski most recently worked at a glass company after serving in executive roles at Nanocomp Technologies and Sig Sauer, the New Hampshire-based firearms manufacturer. He's yet to offer public comments on his qualifications for the job.

    Kujawski must be confirmed by the five-member, Republican-controlled council.

    The council is also holding a public hearing on Sununu's choice to lead the Department of Labor, Franklin Mayor Ken Merrifield. That hearing starts at 9 a.m.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

