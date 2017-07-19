Police at the scene of a Cranston, Rhode Island, home in connection with the discovery of a burning body in Attleboro, Massachusetts

BREAKING UPDATE: An arrest has reportedly been made in connection to the burnt body discovery in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

WJAR reports the suspect is 17 years old.

No other details were immediately available.

Earlier story below:

Authorities in Rhode Island are reportedly searching a crime scene in Cranston in connection with Tuesday's discovery of a burning body in Massachusetts.

WJAR reports police were searching a home on Edgewood Avenue Wednesday morning.

Although few details were released at the scene, Cranston police told WJAR the search was related to the discovery of a body in Attleboro the day before.

Police also described the victim as a man. The victim's name has not been released, and an autopsy is due to be completed Wednesday.

The body was discovered around 3 a.m. Tuesday by a patrolling officer.

Authorities in Attleboro said the department has increased patrols in the area because of neighbors reporting drug activity.