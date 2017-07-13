Crews Battle Fire at Former Rubber Factory in Conn.

A fire at a former rubbery factory in Bridgeport sent heavy smoke into the air and was visible from Interstate 95 Wednesday afternoon.

Bridgeport firefighters responded to a fire at the former AGI Rubber Company at 141 Stratford Avenue around 4 p.m.

Bridgeport Fire Chief Richard Thode said there have been fires at this site before so firefighters were familiar with the building. The structure is vacant and was in such disrepair it was unsafe for firefighters to enter, so they focused on an exterior attack.

Five engines, three ladders and the fire boat all responded to the scene- around two-thirds of the department came out to fight the fire.

Firefighters rotated out to prevent overheating and there were no injuries reported.

The fire was control as of around 4:45 p.m. and crews continued to put out hot spots, Thode confirmed. There was no damage to any surrounding buildings.

Thode said there have been five or six fires at the property in his 30 years with the department.