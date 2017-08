Crews are on scene at 235 Webster Street in Chelsea, Massachusetts, for a fentanyl incident. The hazmat team and fire department are on scene. (Published 6 minutes ago)

Crews Respond to Fentanyl Incident in Chelsea, Massachusetts

Crews in Chelsea, Massachusetts, responded to a fentanyl incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials were on scene at 235 Webster Street along with the hazmat team.

No other information was immediately available.