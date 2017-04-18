Crews Respond to 4-Alarm Fire in Cambridge, Mass. | NECN
Crews Respond to 4-Alarm Fire in Cambridge, Mass.

By Tim Jones

    A multi-alarm fire broke out at a building located at 54 Reservoir Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning. No word on any injuries at this time.

    A four-alarm fire in Cambridge, Massachusetts, caused a building's roof to collapse Tuesday morning. 

    Heavy fire was showing as crews arrived at a 2.5-story building on Reservoir Street. At its peak, the fire reached five alarms. Cambridge Fire said the fire has since been knocked down.

    Crews Battle Multi-Alarm Fire in Cambridge

    Cambridge Fire Department

    There were no injuries.

    Reservoir Street and connecting roads have been closed, including Huron Avenue between Fayerweather and Sparks streets, according to Cambridge police.

    Aerial footage from the scene showed what appears to be a residential building. Heavy smoke was coming from the charred remains of the collapsed roof.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

