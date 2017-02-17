Deep Snowpack, Sun Heading Into Holiday Weekend

The holiday weekend is fast approaching, and conditions couldn’t be better for skiing, riding, and snowmobiling across New England.

Upwards of four feet of snow sits across parts of Northern New England, just in time for the holiday. And just to make things better, temperatures will be warming up.

It will still be cool on Friday, with highs in the 30s and a gusty wind. By Saturday and Sunday we’ll find temperatures surging into the 40s and 50s. Most of us will enjoy plenty of sunshine, but a few snow showers will drift through the highest terrain of Northern New England.

President’s Day will be very similar, just a bit cooler. Temperatures will slide back into the 30s and 40s, but it will still be bright.

For now it appears as though the rest of next week will be fairly quiet and tranquil, with no major storms on the horizon and temperatures running near or a bit above average.