Derailed Train Causing Delays on MBTA's Green Line

By Marc Fortier

    A train on the B branch of the MBTA Green Line derailed Monday near Packards Corner.

    (Published 16 minutes ago)

    A derailed train is causing delays on the MBTA's Green Line on Monday afternoon.

    The train became disabled around 4 p.m. in the area of the Packards Corner MBTA stop on the Green Line B Branch near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and West Alcorn Street in Brighton.

    Shuttle buses are now replacing Green Line B branch service from Blanford to Washington streets.

    Affected stops include Blanford Street, Boston University East, Central and West, Saint Paul Street, Pleasant Street, Babcock Street, Packards Corner, Harvard Avenue, Griggs Street, Allston Street, Warren Street and Washington Street.

    The MBTA said five passengers were aboard the train at the time, and no one was injured.

    The cause remains under investigation.

