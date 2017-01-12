Prosecutors: Donald Trump, Tom Brady Among Fake Names Used For Phony Steroid Orders | NECN
Prosecutors: Donald Trump, Tom Brady Among Fake Names Used For Phony Steroid Orders

The company used false names like Donald Trump, Bud Weiser, Pee Wee Herman and Pepe LePew for fake orders

By Rob Michaelson

    Chris Maddaloni/CQ Roll Call via Getty

    The many fake names used by a former compounding pharmacy to fill pharmacy forms includes some well-known names.

    Day three of the federal trial against New England Compounding Center on Wednesday revealed that the company used false names, including Tom Brady, Donald Trump, Bud Weiser, Pee Wee Herman and Pepe LePew, for fake drug orders.

    The CDC says tainted steroids killed 64 people and sickened at least 700 more nationwide in 2012. Prosecutors say the drugs originated from the New England Compounding Center

    Barry Cadden, the former head and co-founder of the Framingham-based compounding pharmacy, faces 97 felony charges in total. This includes 25 counts of second-degree murder.

    Day four of the trial on Thursday will continue with cross examination of FDA Special Agent Frank Lombardo.

