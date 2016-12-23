The residents of the building were able to escape the building unharmed, but are now facing a holiday season without a home. (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

Dozens of people are left without a home for the holidays after a 3-alarm fire blazed through an apartment building in Methuen, Massachusetts Thursday night.

Crews are investigating the fire that tore through dozens of units at 11 Ashton Place.

A firefighter fell through the second floor, where the fire originated, but was able to get out safely. Two other firefighters suffered injuries but are expected to recover.

The roof collapsed and the building has been declared a total loss by officials.

The residents of the building were able to escape the building unharmed, but are now facing a holiday season without a home.

Deputy Fire Chief Dan Donahue said that they have some toys at the station they are going to try to put together for the children displaced by the fire.

Mayor Stephen Zanni and Police Chief Joseph Solomon said other relief efforts were in place to assist the 21 families displaced by the blaze.

Anyone wishing to donate money to the victims can drop off a check made out to the “City of Methuen” to the following locations:

Methuen Fire Department, Central Fire Station, 24 Lowell St.

Methuen Police Department, 90 Hampshire St.

Anyone that wants to make an electronic donation can visit the Debbie’s Treasure Chest website.

Displaced residents can speak with officials to discuss state aid by reporting to Sanborn Hall at the Methuen Police Station, 90 Hampshire St., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.