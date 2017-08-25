Police say 50-year-old Lynn DeWolfe of Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, was on drugs when she caused a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Reading, Massachusetts, leaving a motorcyclist dead.

A driver who allegedly left the scene after causing a fatal, multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Reading, Massachusetts on Thursday morning will be arraigned on numerous charges on Friday.

Massachusetts State Police say Lynn E. Dewolfe, age 50 of Tyngsborough, Mass., will be arraigned in Woburn District Court on charges including operating under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury and death, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation.

On Thursday Dewolfe was driving a 2008 Saab 93 sedan erratically when she made contact with another vehicle on I-95 in Reading, causing that vehicle to collide with a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike and transported to Lahey Clinic in Burlington where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Dewolfe did not remain on scene and continued to drive on I-95, hitting other vehicles until she was stopped by a Wakefield Police officer and state trooper and taken into custody.

The NBC Boston Investigators later learned Dewolfe has prior convictions.

She was charged twice with operating under the influence, once in 1987 and once in 2005 as well as multiple license suspensions for refusing chemical tests.

She was also involved in at least four other crashes.

It was unclear whether Dewolfe had an attorney.